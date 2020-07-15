Windows 10 v2004 keeps losing Sony TV Sound Device (sony x800) Nvidia High Definition Audio Device?

M

markm75

Gawd
Joined
Sep 12, 2008
Messages
686
I have a sony x800 with nvidia 1080ti. For some reason, since going to 2004 version of win 10, i keep loosing the sound device in the listing. The only way to get it to come back is to pull the video cable and put it back in.

Has anyone ran into this and found a fix?

Im guessing its some issue with the win10 + the nvidia driver possibly (i think at one point i reinstalled the driver and without pulling the cable it was back for the one test).

Thanks in advance
 
