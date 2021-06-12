Windows 10 USB Error

So I am getting an annoying Windows notification that says a unknown usb device (Device Descriptor Request Failed) and it beeps every 30 seconds. NONE of my USB devices are malfunctioning!!!! I uninstall the device, I disable the device, et cetera....The sound keeps popping up and it is annoying a shit!!!!



Is there ANYWAY I can not get these friggen notification sounds to stop? I have turned off all alerts in the notification in the system settings. The device manager keeps refreshing when I have the window open.



Help please.