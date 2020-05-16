Windows 10 - Turn off video preview

I had to reinstall W10 recently, and by default File Explorer plays a preview of any video file on mouseover. I absolutely loathe this but nothing I do disables it. I've tried so many different methods (file exploder settings, registry, system>advanced>performance (or whatever it is), etc.,) but nothing works. To the point where I think I've been using fixes for something other than my problem.



Does anyone know how to turn this horrible thing off?