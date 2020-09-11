Windows 10 time settings (I've tried, what seems like, everything)

Hi all. Thanks for your time in reading about my problem here. I've tried to find a solution on this forum and elsewhere on the internet, but to no avail.System information:Motherboard: B450 Aorus Elite (brand new, correct battery installed, correct time settings in BIOS)OS: Windows 10 Pro (Registered and activated)Browser: ChromeProblem:My time is 1 hour behind when the system settings are correct. Internet time syncs 1 hour behind regardless of the server I choose to sync to and times in websites that read my system clock are off.In Date & Time settings:Set time automatically - OnSet time zone automatically - OnSynchronize your clock - Successful at [always shows 1 hr before I manually sync it]Time zone showing correct @ Central Time (US & Canada)Automatically adjust clock for Daylight Savings Time is checkedSynchronize with an Internet time server is checkedServer is time.windows.com (doesn't matter which server I choose or enter manually, problem still persists)In Services App:Windows Time is running and set to automaticI have tried:restarting Windows Time in the Services Appunregistering and re-registering Windows Time DLL file and the EXE processforcing sync through command prompt (as Administrator)When I manually set the time it remains the same (correct) upon restart, and the process in the Services App is changed from "Automatic" to "Manual". Further, and strangely, my time in Discord (browser, not client) is 1 hour behind and my time on Facebook is 2 hours behind. I can't figure out what is going on and any help you can provide would be very appreciated.This wasn't a problem until just recently around the same time that some updates installed [image attached].