Windows 10 slow to shut down, BIOS or new windows issue?

Tanquen

With my newest build installing the latest downloadable image from Microsoft I get a 30-second or so pause when clicking start power shut down. My laptop and VM's shut down immediately. I just did another install of windows and before installing anything it's doing the same thing.

After a new install:

10 seconds before seeing the "Shuting Down" screen.
20 seconds to see the screen go out and another 3 or 4 for the motherboard to power off.

Before this I had seen each step take longer and seen it set with MB power for 15 seconds or so. Very odd.

When I set up the new build a few months ago I don't remember it ever doing this, so is it maybe something in the latest version of Windows?

If I do a restart I get the blue restart screen immediately but it takes just as long to shut down.
 
SmokeRngs

The most likely culprit is a background process or program temporarily hanging or taking a while to shut down. I haven't been using Windows for a while now but I remember that Steam used to take a while to shut down gracefully when shutting down the machine or restarting and some other programs would also take a while to shut down. If I manually shut down Steam and other programs before shutting down or restarting the process tended to go a lot faster.
 
Tanquen

That was my thought too and I've read some posts about similar issues but this is a clean install with no other drives connected and with or without windows updates it does this on the system. I've got a clean install on my old ASUS x79 setup I just did the other day and it doesn't do this. I'm not sure if it's something odd in the motherboard BIOS or perhaps a device on the motherboard. But again the same system didn't seem to do this before. ???
 
ThreeDee

ThreeDee

is this after fully updating windows? .. chipset/NIC/GPU/sound drivers up to date? (going to AMD.com or Intel.com for appropriate chipset/NIC drivers).. BIOS up to date? Does your PC run fine otherwise?
Does it take forever to shut down in safe-mode as well?
..anykind of group policies or similar on your network in effect?
 
B00nie

B00nie

Unplug all your USB devices and try rebooting again.
 
TheSlySyl

TheSlySyl

For whatever reason, my shutdown hangup is my torrent program. Takes a good minute+ longer than anything else to shut down if I don't do it manually. Steam also hangs my system on shutdown, but not nearly by as much.
If I shut down qBitTorrent manually, it takes maybe 10 seconds to do so and then windows shuts down pretty much instantly.
 
B00nie

The torrents also jam up your network connection, you have hundreds of clients bombing your host minutes after you close the program...
 
