Windows 10 slow to shut down, BIOS or new windows issue?

With my newest build installing the latest downloadable image from Microsoft I get a 30-second or so pause when clicking start power shut down. My laptop and VM's shut down immediately. I just did another install of windows and before installing anything it's doing the same thing.



After a new install:



10 seconds before seeing the "Shuting Down" screen.

20 seconds to see the screen go out and another 3 or 4 for the motherboard to power off.



Before this I had seen each step take longer and seen it set with MB power for 15 seconds or so. Very odd.



When I set up the new build a few months ago I don't remember it ever doing this, so is it maybe something in the latest version of Windows?



If I do a restart I get the blue restart screen immediately but it takes just as long to shut down.