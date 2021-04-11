Windows 10 Setup Question

Building a gaming machine for my wife. This is the first time that I've installed Windows 10 (My last build for her was many years ago and was Windows 7).



On previous machines I'd just created her Windows local account as an "Admin" so that she could do what she needed to do. However, this time around in the world of Windows 10 I've read that its better to set her up as a "standard" user instead of an admin and that way when she needs to do something she can just enter the password. I've read that this isn't overly intrusive and won't effect her gaming experience or use of the PC. I'm guessing then that I should create a 2nd "Admin" account with full admin rights.



I just wanted to get some opinions from folks who know better than me and see if this all sounds correct to you? And this is how folks are doing it now? Or whether, for gaming machines, most of you are just doing like I used to and creating just one account as an "Admin" user and calling it good.



What is best?