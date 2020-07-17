Windows 10 Scheduler Aware of "Lakefield" Hybrid Topologies, Benchmarked

"Much of what Intel learns from "Lakefield" will be implemented in future client-segment architectures such as "Meteor Lake," which will combine larger hybrid CPU core arrays to achieve high core counts. The i5-L16G7 allows notebook designers to make ultra portable devices with the power envelope of Snapdragon, but with the benefits of x86.

Find more benchmark results and commentary in the source link below.
Source: Golem.de"

https://www.techpowerup.com/270010/...re-of-lakefield-hybrid-topologies-benchmarked
 
