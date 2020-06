Windows 10 resets my Network Sharing Preferences after every major update.

This is getting annoying, I have to re-enable Network Discovery, Turn on File and Printer Sharing, and Turn off Password for shares.



Back when I used Windows 7 Homegroup, it never game me this shit after updates (even after upgrading those systems to Win10, it rode the Homegroup). But 5 years later, I finally clean installed or bought new machines, I now have to reset the settings on every system on my network every three months.



I don't have a problem with Windows updating drivers, and automatically adding Edge Chromium, but this is seriously mindless. WTF is going on with networking settings, when the rest of my preferences remain unchanged?