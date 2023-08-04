Windows 10 Pro.

Hi all,
I don’t know how to say or ask. I have Windows 10 Pro install on this laptop I picked up from here. I’m coming from Windows 7 Ultra. So is there any utility or some kind of program I can run to remove a lot the crap, and stop the auto update?

Thank you
 
start uninstalling what you dont want and maybe google a tweak video on yt.
turn on "metered connection" in your network properties to stop windows update from being automatic. not sure why youd want to though...
 
You cannot uninstall what you want like Onedrive, Xbox crap and others. As for updates. I’ve been running Windows 7 ever since it came and a lot of their updates I blocked. Not all.

Thank you


