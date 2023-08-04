Airbrushkid
2[H]4U
- Aug 27, 2007
- 2,388
Hi all,
I don’t know how to say or ask. I have Windows 10 Pro install on this laptop I picked up from here. I’m coming from Windows 7 Ultra. So is there any utility or some kind of program I can run to remove a lot the crap, and stop the auto update?
Thank you
