Windows 10 Pro. Gibson Acoustic Guitar. Office 2016 Pro Plus. Logitech Mice. Visio. WTB Note 8 or 9 Sprint. (can trade S9)

WTB i5 8600K



WTB or Trade for Note 8 Or Note 9. I can't do the smaller S9 with these chubby fingers when I txt lol



For sale:



I cannot lower my prices. Not to be rude but I get $5 profit per key sold, I try to have same day turn around & I have done it since 2017. That's the best I can offer! Sorry if it's not enough

W10 Pro $15. Lifetime activation for 1 device. OEM





W10 Home $15. OEM



Office 2016 Pro Plus $22. PC ONLY. Lifetime single activation on 1 device



Office 2019 Pro Plus $28. PC ONLY. Lifetime single activation on 1 device



VISIO 2019 Professional $26.



Windows Server 2019 Standard $28

I also have keys that aren't listed here, I just don't want to be one of those guys! I only list the keys the average user will likely find useful. LMK if you need something you don't see. These keys are not from China, India, the Dark Web or key generators. I source them in the USA.

Note: When it came to my attention that I could grab keys for a fraction of retail prices at my job I thought I should pass on the savings to others on this forum. I know that [ION] used to be everyone's go-to guy on here for Windows keys... And because I try to take everyone into consideration I did make certain to contact [ION] before I began selling keys in what might have been considered his "territory". He responded that he didn't have any plans to begin selling keys again in the foreseeable future. He and I discovered that we both acquired our keys in the same method but he was no longer working for the company he had previously worked for and he would not be able to supply keys any longer. So here I am! I feel that I have become pretty established as a trusted seller of keys at this point. If any of the keys don't work you will have the option to get a replacement key or a refund. Thank you for reading and have a fantastic day : ). Years later many others have seen that I made a good amount of sales and began selling keys themselves. Some even get them from Chinese software pirates. If you have ever traveled to China you know that they consider it a sport to hoodwink or get one over on someone else. They have motto's and saying's to this very effect! "Neng pian, jiu pian" which some translate as "Scam whenever you can" but others refute this and claim it is "If you can get away with cheating, then cheat". They don't have the same western mentality as you or I. Does that mean the keys won't function as intended? No. But the likelihood that any keys being originally procured from a China-based seller are gathered in a fair legit manner is a near 100% fallacy. I understand that many of you don't care, that you just want to get a key in the cheapest way possible... but I figured I would write this here (most probably don't read it either way lol)

Other devices, gadgets, games & some times instruments:

Intel 512GB 545s Series SSD: completely double-sealed! Never even broke the seal on the mailer box. The stock photo is just to show what's in the box. $80 bucks









Gibson Songmaker:

This was from their made in Canada line in late 1990 to early 2000. Comes with Gibson's case. The guitar is 21 years old. I'm the original owner and I have all relevant documentation, receipts & Luthier checklist. Solid wood spruce top, solid mahogany back & sides with the genuine ebony wood fretboard. Asking $750 shipped. Shipping is about $90 USD for a guitar & full insurance so please consider this when making lesser cash offers

Gaming Mice.

Both new. $30 each?













LENOVO Y700 Gaming Laptop: SOLD. Yetidaddy $450 shipped. Thanks for letting me break about even on this one!







OLIVE GARDEN $75 GIFT CARD : GONE! TRADED for PSU







PNY ANARCHY X 16GB 2X8GB. $130 shipped... OR TRADE? SOLD













i7 4770: Fully functional. Both new. $30 each?

ITUNES GIFT CARDS X3 SOLD

ASUS Z170M-PLUS Micro ATX :

Destiny 2: PC. $20



2X4 GB DDR4 PC4-19200U GEIL 2400

EMG 81/60 Active Pickups $100:

