Windows 10 Pro 2004 x64 UEFI Partition Layout

Last two system builds from scratch on Ryzen systems with one storage device (NVMe drive) I installed Windows 10 Pro 2004 x64 from a USB drive created with the MCT. I'm only seeing on the partition screen during the install:



1: System

2: MSR (Reserved)

3: Primary

(4: Recovery) <-- Not showing up



I did not see the 4th Recovery partition on the screen. I know previous installs/versions of Windows 10 a Recovery partition was normally created at the front of the drive. 2004 supposedly fixed this and is supposed to properly put the Recovery partition at the end of the drive. But in this case I did not see it at all. I have not yet ran DISKPART to see if the partition is actually there. Should that partition (still) show up in that partition screen during the initial install? Machine installed the OS fine, I'm just worried that the USB drive somehow did not create properly or something else is not set right.



Anyone got any input on this? TIA!