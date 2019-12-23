Windows 10 Pro (1903) won't accept ANY Manual IP settings

{} So, I've had my network adapters configured the way I like them for several versions of Windows now. In previous versions of Windows 10 I still had the old good control panel, not this new settings nonsense, and in that I could set manual IP addresses. I just upgraded my motherboard and CPU, and even though I keep the on board NIC's disabled, and use a PCIe NIC, it didn't recognize them as being the same NIC's after the switch so it reset them to DHCP. No problem, I'll just change them back, right? No, won't work. At first I thought I was having the phantom NIC problem, where the specific IP address cannot be assigned because it is already "in use" on a NIC I can no longer see, so I tried other IP addresses. Still won't work. No matter what information I stick in the configuration box, it absolutely will not save the IP settings. Has anyone ever experienced this? Does anyone know a workaround? My setup depends on manual IP settings. I don't have the option of using DHCP. Appreciate any suggestions.