Windows 10 Photos App not visable for all users

B

blackbeasst

I'm with T4RD!
Joined
Oct 22, 2012
Messages
2,573
this one has me perplexed. i can sign into this computer and i see the photos app. if i have the end user sign in its nowhere to be found. i've tried the troubleshooting, checking default apps, all the stuff google says to no avail.

anyone got any suggestions?

edit: is windows this stupid to have a permissions issue with a photo app?!?
 
