Windows 10 Photo Editor Does Not Crop

Hello,
Using Windows 10 photo editor to view and edit photos. Cropping mainly.
It used to crop fine I think but I noticed that it does not crop adjusted area.
Tried changing to predefined crop aspects and they work but I cannot crop
custom adjusted area. It saves but photo is not cropped and choosing predefined
aspect and then custom cropping does not do the trick as supposed to work around.
