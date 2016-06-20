Windows 10 on Dell M170 XPS laptop (10 years old) - success!

^^ Good to know.



Since installing on the M170, I am installing Windows 10 on other old systems as well.



I installed Win10 64bit on a E6850 3.0GHz, Asus P5E with 4GB ram and 640GB SATA drive using a BFG GTX 285 built in late 2007 (GTX 285 was an upgrade sometime later). Works quite well.



Now I'm trying to install Win10 32bit on an AMD FX-57, Asus A8NSLI-Premium with 2GB ram and 500GB SATA drive using a BFG 8800GT with aftermarket ND-1 blower (build is circa March 2006, 8800GT was an upgrade later).

I tried 64bit first, but it just hung very early which I think means the FX-57 doesn't support a required 64bit instruction or feature needed by Win10 64bit.

It's been crashing randomly and seemingly getting worse (PAGE_FAULT_IN_NONPAGED_AREA and WHEA_UNCORRECTABLE_ERROR) over time. At first I suspected the hard drive but switching to a different IDE drive made no difference.

I just discovered the A8NSLI-Premium has a few bad capacitors after looking at them all using a flashlight. One is definitely leaking at the top-center of the can in between the bottom PCI slots. Another cap is bulging under the CPU but not yet leaking. The rest look OK, but I'm sure they are dying and have high ESR. Might be a fun project to replace them all and see if it resolves the issues. Kind of pointless due to the age of the system, but as an exercise in cap replacement and soldering it would be a good learning/skill improvement thing to do for not a lot of money. I've been getting back into electronics tinkering/building lately so it holds a lot of interest even if the practicality isn't there.