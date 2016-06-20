Windows 10 on Dell M170 XPS laptop (10 years old) - success!

Azrak
Bought a few Windows 7 Pro licenses from BST here recently (thanks [Ion]!)and wanted to try installing/running Windows 10 on a really old laptop for fun.
And it works.
Specs
Dell M170 XPS from circa 2005/2006 (purchased from Dell in April 2006 just before the new line of XPS laptops came out)
Pentium M 760 2.0GHz 533MHz FSB single core
2 GB memory (maximum supported)
60 GB hard disk (7200 rpm)
Nvidia Geforce Go 7800 GTX 256 MB
17" screen 1920x1200
Back in the day this was a decent system.
Installation Overview
Laptop originally came with Windows XP Media Center edition.
Dell officially does not support Windows 10 for this laptop.
Deleted all partitions and installed Windows 10 32bit from scratch using bootable DVD installer.
Windows 10 supported the Broadcom NIC, so wired connectivity was immediately available.
Activated Windows, installed Windows Updates. No drama.
Windows 10 does not support the Nvidia Geforce Go 7800 GTX via Windows Update, so I had to search around and found a Windows 8.1 driver that was reported to work. And it did. Driver version 307.68.
Windows 10 does not support the Sigmatel AC97 audio chipset via Windows Update, but the Windows XP driver from the Dell support site worked fine. File name R99254.EXE
Tried to install the Dell QuickSet utility for Windows XP (for playing with LEDs and other XPS-specific functionality) but no dice. Found a webpage with workaround - haven't tried it yet due to complexity. Not sure if it is worth the hassle.
Tried to install the Windows XP Alps Touchpad driver, but it fails to install. Not a big deal since I think it only adds bottom/side scrollbar functionality to the touchpad. The touchpad itself is working fine, just doesn't have the optional scrollbar functionality without the driver. I use a mouse usually anyway.
Device manager has no exclamation marks.
System is working fine. No hiccups or oddness so far.
Speed is OK considering it is a single core CPU at 2.0GHz and only 2 GB RAM.
Intel Speedstep is working, so idle speed of CPU is 800MHz.
I think it's pretty cool that a 10 year old laptop can run Windows 10.
