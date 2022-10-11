Windows 10 laptop struggling

My Win 10 laptop is having serious symptoms. They include?





1) When booting, the desktop icons sometimes don't appear or take a long time to appear.



2) When clicking on the Windows Explorer, sometimes nothing happens or the app opens for a split second and disappears.



3) Sometimes the screen blinks on and off. The yellowish tint from setting night mode turns off.



4) Sometimes with enough persistence, I can open a critical app and Windows Explorer. Usually through some kind of indirect way like opening a folder instead of Explorer itself.



5) Sometimes I have to reboot a few times.



6) Sometimes things work okay, sometimes I'm really dead.





Anybody know what to do about my laptop?