Windows 10 laptop struggling

R

rcrez

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 22, 2005
Messages
186
My Win 10 laptop is having serious symptoms. They include?


1) When booting, the desktop icons sometimes don't appear or take a long time to appear.

2) When clicking on the Windows Explorer, sometimes nothing happens or the app opens for a split second and disappears.

3) Sometimes the screen blinks on and off. The yellowish tint from setting night mode turns off.

4) Sometimes with enough persistence, I can open a critical app and Windows Explorer. Usually through some kind of indirect way like opening a folder instead of Explorer itself.

5) Sometimes I have to reboot a few times.

6) Sometimes things work okay, sometimes I'm really dead.


Anybody know what to do about my laptop?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
42,107
give us specs/model?
without, i would suggest putting a ssd in it and a fresh install of windows.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top