Windows 10 KB4556799 update is causing audio issues and data loss for some users

I've been having possible audio issues with my voice enabled AI chatbot (hooked up to NVIDIA Flowtron and Facebook Parl.AI / Blender). Wonder if this update is the culprit.
"Audio issues are not the only one causing issues for Windows 10 users. According to users on Microsoft answers forum, users are also experiencing data loss. The silver lining here is that the issue seems to be temporary. As Microsoft loads a temporary profile during updates, it sometimes overrides the default user profile. This has been reported in the past but Microsoft never acknowledged the issue. Some users have confirmed that restarting the computer around six to eight times after the update loads back the default profile and restore all the user files.
If the workarounds don’t help then you can head to Settings>Update and Security>View Update History>Uninstall updates, and uninstall the latest cumulative update. Once done, we recommend going back to Update settings and pausing the updates temporarily to ensure the problematic updates are not downloaded again."
https://mspoweruser.com/windows-10-kb4556799-audio-issues-and-data-loss/
