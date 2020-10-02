Windows 10 is getting a modern Task Manager for your games.

Zarathustra[H] said: I've tried all of these command line tricks to try to uninstall unremovable apps before. None of them have ever worked. Click to expand...

odditory said: Yep. MS is continually and sneakily blocking their crapware from being removed even by powershell commands that once worked in older builds.



Only way is ripping it out by the roots and deleting from the install ISO, with MSMG Toolkit or NLite. Click to expand...

They key is to allow the apps the update the first time. If you do a fresh install of 10 and immediately try to uninstall them, the update/installation process for them (which is trigged at OS install) has already begun which means they will reappear. Install 10 - Open the Store - Verify everything is updated- then remove them. I personally use CCLeaner (which has a built in uninstall tool) and remove the apps using that. For example, the XBOX apps on my PC are gone and have not came back.