Windows 10 is getting a modern Task Manager for your games.

"An upcoming Windows 10 update looks to help gamers by making it easier to improve performance mid-game. Traditionally, your best bet — when your game's smoothness dips — was to exit the game and try and quit other applications or change settings in Windows 10 itself.
But nobody really wants to take all those steps, especially when every second lost fixing the issue is just as perilous to your success as the slowdown itself. So, Windows Latest reports that Microsoft is planning to remove the middle-man.
The site reports that a new Resources menu — which looks a lot like Task Manager — will be coming to the Xbox Game Bar on Windows 10. The Game Bar is found by selecting Windows + G, and the new Resources section looks like a speedometer, sitting as the third to last item in screens shared by Windows Latest"
https://www.tomsguide.com/news/windows-10-is-about-to-get-a-huge-upgrade-for-gamers
