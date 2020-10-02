Windows 10 is getting a modern Task Manager for your games.

Supreme [H]ardness
"An upcoming Windows 10 update looks to help gamers by making it easier to improve performance mid-game. Traditionally, your best bet — when your game's smoothness dips — was to exit the game and try and quit other applications or change settings in Windows 10 itself.

But nobody really wants to take all those steps, especially when every second lost fixing the issue is just as perilous to your success as the slowdown itself. So, Windows Latest reports that Microsoft is planning to remove the middle-man.

The site reports that a new Resources menu — which looks a lot like Task Manager — will be coming to the Xbox Game Bar on Windows 10. The Game Bar is found by selecting Windows + G, and the new Resources section looks like a speedometer, sitting as the third to last item in screens shared by Windows Latest"


https://www.tomsguide.com/news/windows-10-is-about-to-get-a-huge-upgrade-for-gamers
 
Ebernanut

[H]ard|Gawd
It sounds and based on the image above looks like useless garbage. I hope it can be fully disabled especially since most of those overlays can cause issues in some games even when they're not visible, unfortunately in typical MS fashion it will probably be difficult to fully turn off much less uninstall.
 
erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Ebernanut said:
It sounds and based on the image above looks like useless garbage. I hope it can be fully disabled especially since most of those overlays can cause issues in some games even when they're not visible, unfortunately in typical MS fashion it will probably be difficult to fully turn off much less uninstall.
this is all i could find:

1601686707165.png
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Ebernanut said:
It sounds and based on the image above looks like useless garbage. I hope it can be fully disabled especially since most of those overlays can cause issues in some games even when they're not visible, unfortunately in typical MS fashion it will probably be difficult to fully turn off much less uninstall.
Can't be uninstalled. It's part of xbox integration which is an unremovable windows 10 app. Even if you don't play games at all, it's always there.

You can disable the overlay though.
 
erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Zarathustra[H] said:
Can't be uninstalled. It's part of xbox integration which is an unremovable windows 10 app. Even if you don't play games at all, it's always there.

You can disable the overlay though.
  1. When PowerShell opens paste the following command and press Enter:
    • get-appxpackage *Microsoft.XboxGamingOverlay* | remove-appxpackage
  2. After doing that, close the PowerShell and the Gaming Overlay app should be completely removed.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
erek said:
  1. When PowerShell opens paste the following command and press Enter:
    • get-appxpackage *Microsoft.XboxGamingOverlay* | remove-appxpackage
  2. After doing that, close the PowerShell and the Gaming Overlay app should be completely removed.
I've tried all of these command line tricks to try to uninstall unremovable apps before. None of them have ever worked.
 
odditory

Supreme [H]ardness
Zarathustra[H] said:
I've tried all of these command line tricks to try to uninstall unremovable apps before. None of them have ever worked.
Yep. MS is continually and sneakily blocking their crapware from being removed even by powershell commands that once worked in older builds.

Only way is ripping it out by the roots and deleting from the install ISO, with MSMG Toolkit or NLite.
 
ManofGod

ManofGod

[H]F Junkie
There is nothing wrong with the XBox App or the Gamebar, although I never really use the Gamebar and forget it is even there. However, the app is now where the games are installed and launched from, the ones that are sold in the store, anyways.
 
Meeho

Supreme [H]ardness
erek said:
"An upcoming Windows 10 update looks to help gamers by making it easier to improve performance mid-game. Traditionally, your best bet — when your game's smoothness dips — was to exit the game and try and quit other applications or change settings in Windows 10 itself.
pp,550x550.u2.jpg
 
Ebernanut

[H]ard|Gawd
DrDoU said:
Overlays never had a problem.let’s see Radeon,xbone steam.did I leave any out
Steam and radeon overlays have caused issues for me as well the extremely basic overlays in fraps, dxtory, afterburner, and trixx. Depending on how games implement fullscreen modes they don't always like to share the screen with another program and then of course if you have multiple programs with overlays running it can sometimes cause issues as well.
 
DrDoU

2[H]4U
Ebernanut said:
Steam and radeon overlays have caused issues for me as well the extremely basic overlays in fraps, dxtory, afterburner, and trixx.

Depending on how games implement fullscreen modes they don't always like to share the screen with another program and then of course if you have multiple programs with overlays running it can sometimes cause issues as well.
Trying sarcasm didn’t work well:(
 
SvenBent

2[H]4U
Just use Proejct mercury run and forget. it will elevate the cpu priority on your game automatically so background task does not affect the game.
I will predict this Microsoft gimmick will be just as effective as "Game mode"
 
bigdogchris

bigdogchris

Fully [H]
Zarathustra[H] said:
I've tried all of these command line tricks to try to uninstall unremovable apps before. None of them have ever worked.
odditory said:
Yep. MS is continually and sneakily blocking their crapware from being removed even by powershell commands that once worked in older builds.

Only way is ripping it out by the roots and deleting from the install ISO, with MSMG Toolkit or NLite.
They key is to allow the apps the update the first time. If you do a fresh install of 10 and immediately try to uninstall them, the update/installation process for them (which is trigged at OS install) has already begun which means they will reappear. Install 10 - Open the Store - Verify everything is updated- then remove them. I personally use CCLeaner (which has a built in uninstall tool) and remove the apps using that. For example, the XBOX apps on my PC are gone and have not came back.
 
Rockenrooster

Gawd
bigdogchris said:
They key is to allow the apps the update the first time. If you do a fresh install of 10 and immediately try to uninstall them, the update/installation process for them (which is trigged at install) has already begun which means they will reappear. Install 10 - Open the Store - Verify everything is updated- then remove them. I personally use CCLeaner (which has a built in uninstall tool) and remove the apps using that. For example, the XBOX apps on my PC are gone and have not came back.
^^^
There are tools that will get rid of the apps permanently.
I haven't had any come back either
 
T4rd

T4rd

Fully [H]
The Windows 10 game bar kept causing an issue on my PC where I couldn't click on anything on the far right side of my screen, like you have to do to close or minimize a window, so I uninstalled it and haven't considered it again.
 
