Windows 10 is about to get a huge upgrade for gamers

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
6,675
"An upcoming Windows 10 update looks to help gamers by making it easier to improve performance mid-game. Traditionally, your best bet — when your game's smoothness dips — was to exit the game and try and quit other applications or change settings in Windows 10 itself.

But nobody really wants to take all those steps, especially when every second lost fixing the issue is just as perilous to your success as the slowdown itself. So, Windows Latest reports that Microsoft is planning to remove the middle-man.

The site reports that a new Resources menu — which looks a lot like Task Manager — will be coming to the Xbox Game Bar on Windows 10. The Game Bar is found by selecting Windows + G, and the new Resources section looks like a speedometer, sitting as the third to last item in screens shared by Windows Latest"


https://www.tomsguide.com/news/windows-10-is-about-to-get-a-huge-upgrade-for-gamers
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
30,730
Meh.

Just seems like they are trying to think of ways to get people to start using their useless game bar.

I don't want any game overlays. I wish I could uninstall all of that "Xbox" junk.

No, I don't want Nvidia's overlays either...
 
E

Ebernanut

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 15, 2010
Messages
1,273
It sounds and based on the image above looks like useless garbage. I hope it can be fully disabled especially since most of those overlays can cause issues in some games even when they're not visible, unfortunately in typical MS fashion it will probably be difficult to fully turn off much less uninstall.
 
erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
6,675
Ebernanut said:
It sounds and based on the image above looks like useless garbage. I hope it can be fully disabled especially since most of those overlays can cause issues in some games even when they're not visible, unfortunately in typical MS fashion it will probably be difficult to fully turn off much less uninstall.
Click to expand...
this is all i could find:

1601686707165.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top