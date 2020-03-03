Windows 10 Hard Links

Has anyone here ever set up hard links using the mklink command?



We have an app on the desktop that needs to point to a map folder on the c: drive. Basically app.exe points to C:\Maps



C: drive is full so some of the map program layers won't open the files. Basically we want to move the C:\Maps folder to the spare E:\ drive, then use a hard link so the desktop app thinks it is still reading from the C:\Maps drive.



None of the examples I'm finding seem to work. Any help would be appreciated.