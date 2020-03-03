Windows 10 Hard Links

B

Bowman15

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 7, 2015
Messages
1,292
Has anyone here ever set up hard links using the mklink command?

We have an app on the desktop that needs to point to a map folder on the c: drive. Basically app.exe points to C:\Maps

C: drive is full so some of the map program layers won't open the files. Basically we want to move the C:\Maps folder to the spare E:\ drive, then use a hard link so the desktop app thinks it is still reading from the C:\Maps drive.

None of the examples I'm finding seem to work. Any help would be appreciated.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top