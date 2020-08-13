Windows 10 hacked front and back

B00nie
https://thehackernews.com/2020/08/microsoft-software-patches.html
n a nutshell, your Windows computer can be hacked if you:
- Play a video file — thanks to flaws in Microsoft Media Foundation and Windows Codecs
- Listen to audio — thanks to bugs affecting Windows Media Audio Codec
- Browser a website — thanks to 'all time buggy' Internet Explorer
- Edit an HTML page — thanks to an MSHTML Engine flaw
- Read a PDF — thanks to a loophole in Microsoft Edge PDF Reader
- Receive an email message — thanks to yet another bug in Microsoft Outlook