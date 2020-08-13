Windows 10 hacked front and back

B00nie

B00nie

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Nov 1, 2012
Messages
8,388
https://thehackernews.com/2020/08/microsoft-software-patches.html

n a nutshell, your Windows computer can be hacked if you:


  • Play a video file — thanks to flaws in Microsoft Media Foundation and Windows Codecs
  • Listen to audio — thanks to bugs affecting Windows Media Audio Codec
  • Browser a website — thanks to 'all time buggy' Internet Explorer
  • Edit an HTML page — thanks to an MSHTML Engine flaw
  • Read a PDF — thanks to a loophole in Microsoft Edge PDF Reader
  • Receive an email message — thanks to yet another bug in Microsoft Outlook
Click to expand...
 
