Windows 10 Freezing, no BSOD… any ideas?

Working on a mystery for a family member.



Specs:



Ryzen 5600x- stock auto everything

Asus B550M-A wifi

32GB (2 x 16) G Skill Trident 3200 cl14 - running xmp profile with proper 1.35v

Corsair AX850i psu

Hyper 212 cpu cooler

NVME Samsung 980 1 TB

Gtx1060 6gb ecga



System would randomly become non responsive, and eventually freeze up. Mouse would respond by moving around, but keyboard becomes locked, Windows stay locked in place. So nothing responds besides the mouse moving. I saw it for myself multiple times. Parts were all bought brand new.



What I have done:

Brand new fresh windows 10 install. Completely updated windows. All drivers for all hardware are properly installed. No additional software is on the system yet. No antivirus etc.



All hardware was stable until this started happening 2 weeks ago. I decided I’d do some stability testing!



Passed: OCCT extreme test, multiple gaming benchmark loops, Prime95 small fft, fur mark ran 30 mins no problems. Memtest86+ passed twice no problem.



Temps are all where they should be. Cpu never hits above 70, GPU below 80, and all hardware sensors are reporting normal ranges.



NO blue screen of death. Nothing I can see in the event viewer unless I am missing something.



So for poops and giggles I reinstalled windows from scratch. Still happens.



Happens randomly between 10 mins and 2 days of being on, not going to sleep. Usually happens when YouTube is running on Microsoft edge but I don’t think that is related or don’t see how it could be.



Ideas?