Windows 10 Enterprise LTSB Edition is a winner for power users

Take everything we loved about Windows 7, add the under-the-hood improvements of Windows 8 and 10 but none of the marketing/cloud/phone app/user-tracking crap, and what do you get? Windows 10 Enterprise LTSB edition. I've been evaluating it through our MSDN account at work, and I think it's a keeper. Seems like it's the closest thing to a "Windows 10 Power User & Privacy Edition" we're going to get it.

I installed StartIsBack, downloaded Chrome+Adblock and uninstalled IE11, uninstalled OneDrive and removed the OneDrive icon/links from Explorer, and I'm in business. Only thing I'm waiting for now is Microsoft adding the promised ability for Enterprise SKU's to opt-out of data collection 100%. Meantime, I performed these privacy tweaks which includes the use of group policy editor to disable Telemetry.

What I like:

- No background APPS that I will never use, no APPS pre-installed that you can't remove, no EDGE browser, no Cortana. It's junk-free!
- No Windows App Store
- Default built-in tools like Calc are the real deal Win32 versions, not the sluggish and crashprone WinRT APP versions
- More control over updates and upgrades; Windows Update is security and hotfixes only - no lame marketing-features being force installed.
- Local account by default
- No upselling. No "suggested apps", no "Get Skype" button on the start menu that can't be removed, no notification spam to "Try Office 365"

You can test out a free 90-day trial of LTSB here >>> https://technet.microsoft.com/en-gb/evalcenter/dn781239.aspx
 
Polish

Super cool, this is very interesting indeed. Can you post the exact name of the ISO?
 
Cerulean

Cerulean

Polish said:
Super cool, this is very interesting indeed. Can you post the exact name of the ISO?
and SHA1 checksum.

Isn't Enterprise licensing different from non-Enterprise licensing? (in other words, significantly harder to legitimately acquire or significantly pricier for the individual person)
 
DPI

Cerulean said:
and SHA1 checksum.

Isn't Enterprise licensing different from non-Enterprise licensing? (in other words, significantly harder to legitimately acquire or significantly pricier for the individual person)
File Name: en_windows_10_enterprise_2015_ltsb_x64_dvd_6848446 .iso

SHA1: 264D48C902E6B586A1ED965062F7DA4D4DA99B35
 
chenw

How does one check if their Enterprise edition is LTSB version? Or are all enterprise editions LTSB?

EDIT: Nevermind about the latter question, it seems not all Enterprise are LTSB edition.
 
DPI

chenw said:
How does one check if their Enterprise edition is LTSB version? Or are all enterprise editions LTSB?
They're not all LTSB, no.

Start -> Run -> winver

8mrJz1C.jpg
 
flu!d

It would be interesting to see if Microsoft's spyware policy was present on machines joined to a domain controller.

Because I know as soon as I connected my PC to the DC under the Enterprise trial the start menu completely changed. No live tiles, and all default apps were instantly un-installed.

I haven't tried joining my new Windows Professional install to the domain controller yet.
 
Blade-Runner

Hmmm, what happens after the evaluation period expires? Its not as if non enterprise users will be able to procure a copy.
 
flu!d

It simply runs out, there's nothing you can do to activate the trial version at all.

I just wanted to try it out on my PC to see if I liked it before I bought the retail Professional version.
 
chenw

Just checked, my Enterprise isn't LTSB, so I asked my source about it.

Come to think of it, I realised I remember removing Store from this system, so it can't be LTSB lol.
 
zervun

Maybe you guys can shed some light for me on something like this. I had paid for technet for years but it obviously went poof. I have also purchased quite a few additions of windows (multiple family computers, servers etc) - I think I have owned 1 or 2 licenses of each generation.

I've got multiple computers now on win 10 pro and while I like it I want a bulletproof privacy edition.

How does one go about getting enterprise licenses (just a few). Is the only way to contact a VAR? I could get them from work through my MSDN but I would like to purchase a few versions.
 
DPI

Blade-Runner said:
Hmmm, what happens after the evaluation period expires? Its not as if non enterprise users will be able to procure a copy.
Well, if you can track down the ISO in post#4, apparently some enthusiasts have found a way to activate it anyway, but obviously we can't discuss that here without breaking forum rules and I don't condone it.

I really just wish MS would give us the choice in the first place to uninstall and disable a lot of the junk that's in the Professional version to make it equivalent to LTSB , so that power users and anyone that just wants a lean & mean Windows without all the mobile crap baked in wouldn't have to resort to desperate measures like running the Enterprise LTSB version outside of its intended channel. For the $199 they ask for a full version of 10 Professional, you'd think they'd treat their customers a little better.
 
svet-am

DPI said:
Well, if you can track down the ISO in post#4, apparently some enthusiasts have found a way to activate it anyway, but obviously we can't discuss that here without breaking forum rules and I don't condone it.

I really just wish MS would give us the choice in the first place to uninstall and disable a lot of the junk that's in the Professional version to make it equivalent to LTSB , so that power users and anyone that just wants a lean & mean Windows without all the mobile crap baked in wouldn't have to resort to desperate measures like running the Enterprise LTSB version outside of its intended channel. For the $199 they ask for a full version of 10 Professional, you'd think they'd treat their customers a little better.
I agree. For the people in my family who WANT to upgrade (for free) but are afraid of the privacy issues, I think I could convince them to PAY up to ~$250 per machine if they knew they wouldn't have the privacy issues.
 
zero2dash

zero2dash

I have 2 complaints about LTSB -

1) If they release a feature update actually worth a damn, there's no easy way to get it while running LTSB. If another LTSB release has been put out by that time, you can upgrade to that (which may contain the feature update) but it cannot be done in-place and has to be a fresh install (IIRC).

2) Telemetry can be disabled (since it's Enterprise) but given MS's penchant for lying can this notion really be trusted? At this point they've lost all credibility IMHO with the constant flip flopping on 10 issues with GWX, "accidental" ticked upgrades, oopsies, now "yes next year ticked upgrades will happen", re-releasing and unhiding updates in 7 & 8 to try to trick people to install telemetry & CEIP.

LTSB is/was a step in the right direction - however, I still think the 10 minefield is too deep to safely navigate.

I used to think XP users running XP EOL & beyond were crazy; now I see myself doing that with 7 at EOL and beyond.
 
D

DPI

zero2dash said:
I have 2 complaints about LTSB -

1) If they release a feature update actually worth a damn, there's no easy way to get it while running LTSB. If another LTSB release has been put out by that time, you can upgrade to that (which may contain the feature update) but it cannot be done in-place and has to be a fresh install (IIRC).

2) Telemetry can be disabled (since it's Enterprise) but given MS's penchant for lying can this notion really be trusted? At this point they've lost all credibility IMHO with the constant flip flopping on 10 issues with GWX, "accidental" ticked upgrades, oopsies, now "yes next year ticked upgrades will happen", re-releasing and unhiding updates in 7 & 8 to try to trick people to install telemetry & CEIP.

LTSB is/was a step in the right direction - however, I still think the 10 minefield is too deep to safely navigate.

I used to think XP users running XP EOL & beyond were crazy; now I see myself doing that with 7 at EOL and beyond.
Very good points. As for not receiving new features, I'm not holding my breath there will be any worth a damn. Factoring there was very little new for desktop users between 7 and 10 in terms of new features NOT mobile/cloud oriented (other than maybe DX12), I'm not expecting much going forward. Example, what's been rumored of Redstone is more mobile/cloud stuff.

As for all the flip flopping and trustworthiness that's also very valid. But I figure if they're putting it in writing and guaranteeing their Enterprise customers that user tracking and telemetry can be turned off, maybe they'll actually do it since if they're discovered to be doing otherwise, they're potentially looking at class action suits and Enterprises staying with Windows 7 for the next decade.
 
zero2dash

zero2dash

^^^ The one I'd most want is more colors on the UI; the bleach white is a bit hard on the eyes IMHO. I know you can reg hack a "dark" version but I would like to see some updates that have different colors.

I know TH2 is supposed to add coloring to the title bars which is a step in the right direction, but I just wonder how long it'll be before LTSB gets that.
 
CEpeep

The problem with LTSB is that it's not going to get any of the interface improvements that are part of the TP branch for a long time. TH2/Fast Ring W10 is already a significant improvement from the base W10 release. From an interface standpoint, the LTSB is destined to become a stagnant mess unless MS re-evaluates their priorities somewhat.
 
DPI

CEpeep said:
TH2/Fast Ring W10 is already a significant improvement from the base W10 release.
Subjective. But again that's why I'm evaluating this. If I ever see an actual, substantial improvement that benefits my way of working and isn't just more mobile-oriented crap, I'll re-evaluate. Until then, I'm seeing more benefits in LTSB overall in terms of being clean and junk-free like Windows 7 but with 10's under-the-hood improvements.
 
The Cobra

I run the Enterprise edition of W10, not the LTSB branch though. The LTSB branch means that MS will not release any of the threshold updates that all the other versions will receive, including the regular W10 Enterprise edition.

(I have a valid MSDN subscription as well)
 
The Cobra

With W10-Enterprise, you can also control your updates through the group policy editor (Local policy editor, or the domain policy editor)
 
PliotronX

PliotronX

CEpeep said:
The problem with LTSB is that it's not going to get any of the interface improvements that are part of the TP branch for a long time. TH2/Fast Ring W10 is already a significant improvement from the base W10 release. From an interface standpoint, the LTSB is destined to become a stagnant mess unless MS re-evaluates their priorities somewhat.
Which is actually a bonus for enterprise. Fun times ahead when a forced UI update black screens hundreds of PCs. Making the entire business ecosystem a beta test is not a good idea.
 
CEpeep

PliotronX said:
Which is actually a bonus for enterprise. Fun times ahead when a forced UI update black screens hundreds of PCs. Making the entire business ecosystem a beta test is not a good idea.
Well, if the update causes black screens, that's a negative for anyone, enterprise or not. "Black screen" is not a user interface, so I'm not sure why you've lumped botched updates into the same pool as properly working ones. No one likes botched updates. You wouldn't use "black screen" as an excuse for why you should refuse security updates, so I don't think it's really a valid reason for not being receptive to UI updates. A UI update isn't any more likely to botch than any other type of Windows update.

Don't get me wrong, there are many valid reasons for a business to refuse UI updates (mostly related to training and documentation) but "the update might break things" is a terrible mindset to have about updating the OS, especially when deployment of Fast Ring builds (and hopefully TH2) have a reputation for being quite smooth.
 
pxc

I wish MS would offer this with regular licensing as Windows 10 Ultimate or some other silly name. Modern app crap is almost as annoying as too much opaque data collection.
 
DPI

pxc said:
I wish MS would offer this with regular licensing as Windows 10 Ultimate or some other silly name. Modern app crap is almost as annoying as too much opaque data collection.
Hear, hear! Remember back when the biggest fear about Windows 10 being a free upgrade was that it might turn into a subscription scheme? Little did we know how much worse was actually in store.

Sadly I'll admit I would actually pay a yearly subscription fee at this point for a version that gave me more fine grained control over the OS, such that nothing was arbitrarily blocked from being uninstalled, I had control over what gets updated, and I could fully disable user-tracking.
 
heatlesssun

DPI said:
Sadly I'll admit I would actually pay a yearly subscription fee at this point for a version that gave me more fine grained control over the OS, such that nothing was arbitrarily blocked from being uninstalled, I had control over what gets updated, and I could fully disable user-tracking.
No you wouldn't. I know I wouldn't. And collecting anonymous data about hardware and software performance is just so horrific.
 
Cerulean

Cerulean

heatlesssun said:
And collecting anonymous data about hardware and software performance is just so horrific.
I knoooooowwwwwww, I knooooowwwwww, how else are we going to learn and improve things for the better of humanity? :rolleyes:

(I support collecting anonymous data about hardware and software performance.)
 
flu!d

From what I'm reading, I think they're collecting a little more than that....
 
heatlesssun

flu!d said:
From what I'm reading, I think they're collecting a little more than that....
From what I'm reading from some around here is that I have all of Windows 10's stuff on, including Cortana and should expected to be arrested tomorrow. Because, saying you have nothing to hide is like saying you have nothing to say is like you deserve the hero you expect but the one you deserve except on Tuesdays or something like that.

Not trying to diminish the privacy issues but the people going on and on about are concluding that using Windows 10 will end in imprisonment.
 
flu!d

heatlesssun said:
From what I'm reading from some around here is that I have all of Windows 10's stuff on, including Cortana and should expected to be arrested tomorrow. Because, saying you have nothing to hide is like saying you have nothing to say is like you deserve the hero you expect but the one you deserve except on Tuesdays or something like that.

Not trying to diminish the privacy issues but the people going on and on about are concluding that using Windows 10 will end in imprisonment.
Once again, the lines between desktop and tablet are being blurred due to an OS that's supposed to cover both products.

As a desktop OS such applications should be disabled by default, they aren't necessary in a desktop environment.
 
heatlesssun

flu!d said:
Once again, the lines between desktop and tablet are being blurred due to an OS that's supposed to cover both products.

As a desktop OS such applications should be disabled by default, they aren't necessary in a desktop environment.
Are iPads and other tablets being used in hospitals? People have asked a lot about the HIPAA compliance of Windows 10. I've never heard that question ever asked about tablets and phones that I've seen used in hospitals with my own eyes.
 
flu!d

As I mentioned in another thread on almost the same topic, when it comes to mobile (ie: phone's and tablets) we never had a choice when it came to privacy. But when it comes to desktop operating systems, the products that store the bulk of sensitive data, the products that up until recently were simply expected to be personal computers; The operating system must remain as unobtrusive as possible and be no more than the user interface/ kernel and IO subset needed to operate the machine - The operating system, under no circumstance, should be a marketing/tracking device on a desktop machine.

This is where the lines blur regarding an OS that is supposed to cover both a desktop as well as mobile market with not so much as the option on install to delegate which platform the OS is to be used on and make adjustments as necessary.

It's our data, it's Microsoft's OS - The two need to remain separate unless we give Microsoft the permission necessary to use it. Sadly there isn't an EULA giving the end user so much as an option, and as consumer arsehats we just accept this as correct, tick the little box labled 'accept' and move on.

Things need to change, this is our information!
 
bigdogchris

bigdogchris

I've been testing this out as well.

What I'm waiting for is to find out if we can manually apply the Threshold 2 and future updates without waiting for the new LTSB version.

I want to avoid all of the modern UI crap, but I wouldn't want to miss out on future kernel updates either.
 
Deleted member 245375

Honestly if we were to look at how much personal data or info is stored on mobiles vs desktops/laptops, I'd say mobile devices like smartphones and tablets would have more in general: I have two laptops and a smartphone, and my laptops don't have nearly as much personal info overall. My laptops don't tie my actual real name to their installation in any respects - on my Android powered smartphone, since I use Google services that's all tied to my actual name and identity (since I do buy apps/movies/music on the Play Market so the credit card info is stored there as well unlike on a laptop, at least in my situation).

Since my laptops don't have WWAN cards (but both are WWAN capable) then I don't have to worry about cellular tracking whereas with the actual smartphone that's a concern, and so on.

I think far more damage would be possible acquiring someone's smartphone nowadays than their home desktops or laptops, least that's my opinion when I take a gander at things overall.

flu!d said:
Things need to change, this is our information!
The only thing that's going to change will be the choice of the end user:

- either keep using Windows 10 (and now potentially Windows 7/8/8.1 because of the retroactive telemetry bullshit) as is with default settings

- use their OSes with attention to what updates are installed and disable/prevent/defer as much as possible with respect to the telemetry bullshit

- stop fucking using their products, period

Unfortunately, most will fall in the first choice, the enlightened not quite so ignorant folk will fall in the second choice, and the hardcore conspiracy freaks/nuts/etc will fall in line with the third. :D
 
gimp

bigdogchris said:
What I'm waiting for is to find out if we can manually apply the Threshold 2 and future updates without waiting for the new LTSB version.
My understanding, from what I've read, the answer would be "no." It would have to be a fresh install.

But like you, I am waiting to find out myself.

I've made Win10 LTSB my primary OS at work, even though the performance is absolutely horrid as a Citrix XenDesktop VDI (which I hear is not unusual.)

heatlesssun said:
From what I'm reading from some around here is that I have all of Windows 10's stuff on, including Cortana and should expected to be arrested tomorrow. Because, saying you have nothing to hide is like saying you have nothing to say is like you deserve the hero you expect but the one you deserve except on Tuesdays or something like that.

Not trying to diminish the privacy issues but the people going on and on about are concluding that using Windows 10 will end in imprisonment.
People want privacy. It's not about "I have nothing to hide." I don't, and i still don't want them to be collecting anything; even if it is anonymous. My phone? I couldn't care less, as I hardly ever use it. Not to mention, Google has always been open about what they collect. Microsoft has informed, sure, but it extremely round-about ways. They weren't exactly up-front with everything that gets collected. Well, not until all the backlash caused by wording in their TOS/EULA or wherever it was.
 
Deleted member 245375

To those that honestly and truly think they have nothing to hide, perhaps watching this one time will give you pause to re-think that POV:

https://www.ted.com/talks/glenn_greenwald_why_privacy_matters

Yes I shared that link a few months back so I'm sharing it again here because it's truly one of the best TED Talks I've ever seen and it's just so amazingly relevant to today's age.

Funny thing: I'm a huge fan of "The West Wing" and I was rewatching the series recently (I do that like once a year, all seven seasons start to finish, it's just one of those things) and in a 1st season show that aired way back in November of 1999 there's a sequence of dialogue featuring Rob Lowe in his performance as Sam Seaborn, the Deputy Communications Director for the Bartlet presidency, and it was about a potential Supreme Court justice nominee that apparently had made comments in his younger years stating that he didn't believe American citizens had a "right" to privacy and that the government was entitled to violate it at any time for any given cause. Obviously that wasn't going to play out well, especially for a Supreme Court nominee, so in the discussion between Bartlet (the President), Toby (the Communications Director), and Sam this is what was said after the nominee sat through a pretty serious grilling by the three of them with Sam being the most vocally opposed to his selection:

The West Wing said:
Sam: Put him on a bus.

Toby: It's a guaranteed confirmation we're sending out the door based on a 30 year old piece of paper which by the way no one will ever know about but us.

Bartlet: You don't think the guy that called Sam (providing him with info about the statement made by the nominee) would know how to call a Senator's office?

Toby: Mr. President, if this is really about abortion you already told us---

Sam: It's not about abortion, it's about the next 20 years. '20s and '30s it was the role of government, the '50s and '60s it was civil rights, the next two decades are gonna be privacy. I'm talking about the Internet, I'm talking about cell phones, I'm talking about health records, and who's gay and who's not. Morally? In a country born on the will to be free, what could be more fundamental than this?
Click to expand...

For some small snippet of dialogue on a show 16 years ago, Aaron Sorkin sure had some pretty good foresight into pretty much most everything that's happening right now in our country and in our world on a technological level. ;)
 
flu!d

- stop fucking using their products, period

Unfortunately, most will fall in the first choice, the enlightened not quite so ignorant folk will fall in the second choice, and the hardcore conspiracy freaks/nuts/etc will fall in line with the third.
I fail to understand why an individual would be classed as a conspiracy freak simply because they discovered an operating system devoid of any privacy issues that just so happens to work very well for them?

I shudder to think of a society of Lemmings that use a paid alternative simply because they are too lazy to make something else that happens to be better work for them also. And all while they're fuelling marketing based greed based on personal information they had no choice but to hand over for the advancement of corporate greed. Even after they've rightfully paid for the OS, they're still paying for it....

As a society of tax paying cash cows propping up the worlds richest 1% we've become very weak.
 
heatlesssun

flu!d said:
I fail to understand why an individual would be classed as a conspiracy freak simply because they discovered an operating system devoid of any privacy issues that just so happens to work very well for them?
No computing device that's connected to the Internet is devoid of privacy and security concerns. Desktop Linux distros don't collect local data for telemetry or to power functionality that I know of, so I understand why some would see that as better. And desktop Linux has practically no local malware that targets it and that a big plus.

But once a person starts interacting on line there are tons of other privacy and security issues that arise beyond the scope of the local OS.

flu!d said:
I shudder to think of a society of Lemmings that use a paid alternative simply because they are too lazy to make something else that happens to be better work for them also.
It's not this simple. There is a level of hardware and software support that Windows enjoys because of it's market share that other desktop operating systems simply do not have.

flu!d said:
And all while they're fuelling marketing based greed based on personal information they had no choice but to hand over for the advancement of corporate greed. Even after they've rightfully paid for the OS, they're still paying for it....

As a society of tax paying cash cows propping up the worlds richest 1% we've become very weak.
The stuff that actually collects personal information powers a lot of functionality based on that data. And if one uses these things its pretty clear to anyone with half a brain that a lot of data is being shared and exchanged across all kinds of things. Threshold 2 now supports sending text messages via Cortana, which can be keyboard or voice controlled. Just by saying the name of a contact and a message, the text gets sent through your phone. And it just works based on using a Microsoft Account, adding whatever other email accounts you want and enabling Cortana. That's it.

There's no way that happens that easily and effectively with leveraging tons of personal data. Countless millions do the same thing on phones and don't even give it a second thought. I get that you see a PC as something that beyond processing power shouldn't be any different today than a generation ago. But today's PC fit in out pockets and know a great deal about us personally because that's what people expect today. Whatever the privacy and security concerns are functionally from using personal data is now very much woven into modern computing experiences. I've lost count of the number of times I've seen Sir and Google Now commercials highlighting voice interaction.
 
zero2dash

zero2dash

heatlesssun said:
But once a person starts interacting on line there are tons of other privacy and security issues that arise beyond the scope of the local OS.
True but this does not weaken the standpoint that the OS privacy is important and people should just roll over and take it; no they shouldn't.

Data collection elsewhere, most of the companies tell you what they're taking and what they're doing with it. So far most of them (that I know of) have been honest and I have no reason to doubt them or lose trust in them.

MS OTOH so far has fked up so many statements and actions regarding W10 at this point, anytime they open their mouths I take it as a lie because I cannot discern truth from them anymore. You don't "accidentally" attempt to force upgrade your customer's computers, call a mulligan, and then come out weeks later and say you're going to do it again next year - only for reals this time. :rolleyes:

At this point I trust a random person on the street more than I trust MS. For a company to push this hard to adopt their product and get caught doing all the things they're doing, it just further strengthens my point that it doesn't pass the sniff test. I don't consider myself a paranoid guy or a tinfoil hat guy but something isn't right here.
 
heatlesssun

zero2dash said:
True but this does not weaken the standpoint that the OS privacy is important and people should just roll over and take it; no they shouldn't.
Not saying they should.

zero2dash said:
Data collection elsewhere, most of the companies tell you what they're taking and what they're doing with it. So far most of them (that I know of) have been honest and I have no reason to doubt them or lose trust in them.

MS OTOH so far has fked up so many statements and actions regarding W10 at this point, anytime they open their mouths I take it as a lie because I cannot discern truth from them anymore. You don't "accidentally" attempt to force upgrade your customer's computers, call a mulligan, and then come out weeks later and say you're going to do it again next year - only for reals this time. :rolleyes:

At this point I trust a random person on the street more than I trust MS. For a company to push this hard to adopt their product and get caught doing all the things they're doing, it just further strengthens my point that it doesn't pass the sniff test. Something isn't right here.
This I don't get. What isn't Microsoft saying about data collection that others are? Indeed with all of the "spyware" turned on it's pretty obvious that for things work the way they do that tons of data collection, aggregation and sharing must be going on. How would Cortana know the mobile phone number of my contacts, across multiple devices, and send text messages by name using voice and routing the message through my phone? With like no setup except a few in Cortana when using my Microsoft Account?
 
