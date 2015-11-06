Windows 10 Enterprise LTSB Edition is a winner for power users

flu!d said: I fail to understand why an individual would be classed as a conspiracy freak simply because they discovered an operating system devoid of any privacy issues that just so happens to work very well for them? Click to expand...

flu!d said: I shudder to think of a society of Lemmings that use a paid alternative simply because they are too lazy to make something else that happens to be better work for them also. Click to expand...

flu!d said: And all while they're fuelling marketing based greed based on personal information they had no choice but to hand over for the advancement of corporate greed. Even after they've rightfully paid for the OS, they're still paying for it....



As a society of tax paying cash cows propping up the worlds richest 1% we've become very weak. Click to expand...

No computing device that's connected to the Internet is devoid of privacy and security concerns. Desktop Linux distros don't collect local data for telemetry or to power functionality that I know of, so I understand why some would see that as better. And desktop Linux has practically no local malware that targets it and that a big plus.But once a person starts interacting on line there are tons of other privacy and security issues that arise beyond the scope of the local OS.It's not this simple. There is a level of hardware and software support that Windows enjoys because of it's market share that other desktop operating systems simply do not have.The stuff that actually collects personal information powers a lot of functionality based on that data. And if one uses these things its pretty clear to anyone with half a brain that a lot of data is being shared and exchanged across all kinds of things. Threshold 2 now supports sending text messages via Cortana, which can be keyboard or voice controlled. Just by saying the name of a contact and a message, the text gets sent through your phone. And it just works based on using a Microsoft Account, adding whatever other email accounts you want and enabling Cortana. That's it.There's no way that happens that easily and effectively with leveraging tons of personal data. Countless millions do the same thing on phones and don't even give it a second thought. I get that you see a PC as something that beyond processing power shouldn't be any different today than a generation ago. But today's PC fit in out pockets and know a great deal about us personally because that's what people expect today. Whatever the privacy and security concerns are functionally from using personal data is now very much woven into modern computing experiences. I've lost count of the number of times I've seen Sir and Google Now commercials highlighting voice interaction.