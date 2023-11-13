Windows 10 ear rape noise on startup

I picked up Starfield a couple of weeks ago and so far haven't figured out the trick to get it running on Windows 7. So in the meantime I installed Windows 10 onto my 1TB HDD in order to be able to boot into it when I want to play Starfield.However I'm having an issue with Windows 10 where in Startup, Windows 10 makes an insanely loud "ding" sound to inform me that the Windows firewall is turned offThe problem is that this ding noise is 10 times as loud as anything else that ever happens. I've had my ears blasted out three times now by this. Is anyone here familiar with Windows 10 and willing to help me fix this issue of the ear rape noise on startup? I think I might already have some hearing damage from It.