Windows 10 Defragger bug defrags SSD Drives too often

Windows 10 defragmenter, or the "Optimize Drives feature", does not defragment SSDs. If it detects that it's an SSD, all it will do is run the trim command on the drive. I don't think there is really much downside to running the trim command too often.

I thought bleepingcomputer.com was a reasonably knowledgeable site, but that's crazy that they apparently think that it's actually trying to defrag the SSDs. It's not.
 
