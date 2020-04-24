Windows 10 cyclic temperature spikes on Ryzen 3900X

Hi - I have a Win10x64 (v1909) running on my MSI X570 ACE + Ryzen 3900X system.



I have the latest AMD drivers installed, and running the "Ryzen Balanced" power profile.



Even with absolutely nothing installed on a fresh Win10 installation, I see periodic 8 to 10 DegC (around 36 DegC => 46 DegC) spontaneous temperature spikes once every 10 seconds or so.



Does anybody know what in Win10 is causing these temperature spikes? I know that the new Ryzen CPUs are more sensitive to core boosting, but I would really like to get my system running cooler with less of these temperature spikes.



Thanks,



IH8Spam