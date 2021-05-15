Windows 10 Calculator broken, crashes right as is opens.

Not sure when this happened or why but last week I went to use the calculator and it crashed on launch. I've gone through a few guides and nothing works.At first the calculator was installed so I tried the built in calculator app reset and all that did was change the window to some default size before crashing.Then I deleted it and tried to reinstall from the MS Store and it downloads and does nothing.I just tried an in place Windows 10 install at it is still crashing and I can't reinstall it.There is a setting to reset the MS Store and that did not work.There is a PowerShell command to uninstall it and that also did not work.So tired of dumb little things that force you to reinstall Windows 10.Even the built in Windows Store troubleshooter just shows that there is a crashing app but can do nothing.Why on Gods green Earth can MS not install their own App in their own OS?