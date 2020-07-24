Windows 10 bug with unable to sort details by cpu in task manager and high cpu usage ?

I've been plagued by this bug now for the last two windows iterations, back to at least 1909.



I had a clean 2004 going then a few weeks in this hits again.



I've had this happen on 3 machines, i think i found a few posts out there in the wild that reference this but not many that mention the cpu sort issue.

Basically if you bring up task manager, it immediately reports say 30% cpu use on the main area, but other tools that run and show cpu show 1-5% for example.



If you go to details and try to click cpu to sort, it doesnt do anything, flips the arrow but no sort. If you kill a random process, sorting works again.

I've even tried going back and removing recent updates and any apps that were installed to no avail. Clearly missing one i guess.



If system restore works i can get things back otherwise i need to acronis it.



I've done the system repair commands and they dont help.



Has anyone else ran into this



Thanks in advance