Windows 10: Black Screen Of Death

D

DWD1961

Gawd
Joined
Nov 30, 2019
Messages
989
I've been trying to trouble shoot this problem for about three weeks now and I'm having no luck.

System Info:
Windows 10 Pro Latest
Version 10.0.19044 Build 19044
Gigabyte B450 I AORUS PRO WIFI
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
Gskill RAM 16.0 GB
---------
  1. This happens randomly about average 2 times a day. Seems to be getting worse.
  2. It has never happened on start up.
  3. Screen will freeze, then black screen and "no HDMI input"
  4. All peripherals unresponsive
  5. Computer music remains playing and I can talk on discord, etc. Just a black screen with no way to interface. It's like the video card just went away.
  6. Requires hard restart.
  7. No flags in Device manager.
I was thinking it was driver related, but I haven't used the Windows basic driver yet.

Or, the card itself, but I only have a really old GTX295 card to test it, and I'm pretty sure that card isn't even supported anymore. And, it may not be viable itself since it sat in a garage for over 6 years. I guess I could buy a cheap (by today's standards) card just for testing purposes.

Since this card only has one HDMI output, and two mini DP outputs, I was thinking about getting a mini DP to HDMI converter or just a mini DP cable and try that (I've already tried a different HDMI cable).

Yes, I reseated the graphics card. Funny as it sounds, started the system and within 5 minutes, black screen.
 

Attachments

  • Capture.PNG
    Capture.PNG
    48.6 KB · Views: 0
  • Capture2.PNG
    Capture2.PNG
    11.3 KB · Views: 0
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
34,648
what card and what have you tried? ^^ thats one place to start that does involve much.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top