Windows 10: Black Screen Of Death

This happens randomly about average 2 times a day. Seems to be getting worse. It has never happened on start up. Screen will freeze, then black screen and "no HDMI input" All peripherals unresponsive Computer music remains playing and I can talk on discord, etc. Just a black screen with no way to interface. It's like the video card just went away. Requires hard restart. No flags in Device manager.

I've been trying to trouble shoot this problem for about three weeks now and I'm having no luck.System Info:Windows 10 Pro LatestVersion 10.0.19044 Build 19044Gigabyte B450 I AORUS PRO WIFIAMD Ryzen 5 3600Gskill RAM 16.0 GB---------I was thinking it was driver related, but I haven't used the Windows basic driver yet.Or, the card itself, but I only have a really old GTX295 card to test it, and I'm pretty sure that card isn't even supported anymore. And, it may not be viable itself since it sat in a garage for over 6 years. I guess I could buy a cheap (by today's standards) card just for testing purposes.Since this card only has one HDMI output, and two mini DP outputs, I was thinking about getting a mini DP to HDMI converter or just a mini DP cable and try that (I've already tried a different HDMI cable).Yes, I reseated the graphics card. Funny as it sounds, started the system and within 5 minutes, black screen.