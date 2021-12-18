Windows 10: Black Screen Of Death

I've been trying to trouble shoot this problem for about three weeks now and I'm having no luck.
System Info:
Windows 10 Pro Latest
Version 10.0.19044 Build 19044
Gigabyte B450 I AORUS PRO WIFI
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
Gskill RAM 16.0 GB
---------
Or, the card itself, but I only have a really old GTX295 card to test it, and I'm pretty sure that card isn't even supported anymore. And, it may not be viable itself since it sat in a garage for over 6 years. I guess I could buy a cheap (by today's standards) card just for testing purposes.
Since this card only has one HDMI output, and two mini DP outputs, I was thinking about getting a mini DP to HDMI converter or just a mini DP cable and try that (I've already tried a different HDMI cable).
Yes, I reseated the graphics card. Funny as it sounds, started the system and within 5 minutes, black screen.
System Info:
Windows 10 Pro Latest
Version 10.0.19044 Build 19044
Gigabyte B450 I AORUS PRO WIFI
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
Gskill RAM 16.0 GB
---------
- This happens randomly about average 2 times a day. Seems to be getting worse.
- It has never happened on start up.
- Screen will freeze, then black screen and "no HDMI input"
- All peripherals unresponsive
- Computer music remains playing and I can talk on discord, etc. Just a black screen with no way to interface. It's like the video card just went away.
- Requires hard restart.
- No flags in Device manager.
Or, the card itself, but I only have a really old GTX295 card to test it, and I'm pretty sure that card isn't even supported anymore. And, it may not be viable itself since it sat in a garage for over 6 years. I guess I could buy a cheap (by today's standards) card just for testing purposes.
Since this card only has one HDMI output, and two mini DP outputs, I was thinking about getting a mini DP to HDMI converter or just a mini DP cable and try that (I've already tried a different HDMI cable).
Yes, I reseated the graphics card. Funny as it sounds, started the system and within 5 minutes, black screen.