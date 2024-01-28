Windows 10 autologin with a Microsoft account + work account attached

Short question, HOW?!?!?
Long question, I need a Windows 10 PC to auto login while signed in with a Microsoft account, WITH a work account attached since all the usual methods don't appear to work.
Currently what happens is:
a) If I set AutoAdminLogon + user/password in the registry, all those related entries disappears upon reboot
b) I can't use netplwiz because the checkbox is disabled
What (if any) are my other options? Having the work account connected (I say work but it's a single standalone 365 BP account) is non-negotiable since I need Outlook running, and I set up the Microsoft account as it's using personal OneDrive for data storage / retrieval.
I might have made my life tougher in that respect, but jesus christ all I need is for my PC that I own to log on automatically, I don't give a about security etc in this use case...
