Windows 10 applying a yellow tint to screenshots, can't figure out how to stop it from happening

So I thought it might be a bug with Greenshot so I tried using Windows snipping tool and got the same result. When taking a screenshot of something with lots of white, Windows applies a sickly yellow tint to it. I am pretty sure it's a Windows setting because it happens on multiple apps.It may have something to do with Windows Display > Night Light setting, but I have this disabled.Googling the issue brings up a discussion of Lenovo Vantage software, but I am not using a Lenovo machine so there isn't a fix there for me.I am guessing it's some kind of Windows setting.Has anyone encountered and fixed this?Thanks.