Windows 10 applying a yellow tint to screenshots, can't figure out how to stop it from happening

So I thought it might be a bug with Greenshot so I tried using Windows snipping tool and got the same result. When taking a screenshot of something with lots of white, Windows applies a sickly yellow tint to it. I am pretty sure it's a Windows setting because it happens on multiple apps.

It may have something to do with Windows Display > Night Light setting, but I have this disabled.

Googling the issue brings up a discussion of Lenovo Vantage software, but I am not using a Lenovo machine so there isn't a fix there for me.
https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us...t/912151f6-0bd3-40b3-be86-ff54527d1b6f?page=4

I am guessing it's some kind of Windows setting.

Has anyone encountered and fixed this?

Thanks.
 
I have Use HDR on for my main monitor, yes. I can disable that and see. But by disabling it will I be losing other good features?
Thanks.
 
