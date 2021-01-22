Windows 10 applying a yellow tint to screenshots, can't figure out how to stop it from happening

peppergomez
Gawd
Sep 15, 2011
- 852
So I thought it might be a bug with Greenshot so I tried using Windows snipping tool and got the same result. When taking a screenshot of something with lots of white, Windows applies a sickly yellow tint to it. I am pretty sure it's a Windows setting because it happens on multiple apps.
It may have something to do with Windows Display > Night Light setting, but I have this disabled.
Googling the issue brings up a discussion of Lenovo Vantage software, but I am not using a Lenovo machine so there isn't a fix there for me.
https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us...t/912151f6-0bd3-40b3-be86-ff54527d1b6f?page=4
I am guessing it's some kind of Windows setting.
Has anyone encountered and fixed this?
Thanks.
