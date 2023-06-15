Windows 10 and 11 Are Ignoring Update Settings and Installing GPU Drivers
By Josh Norem June 14, 2023
Windows 11 has a reputation for forcing certain things on users, such as putting the deleted icon for its Edge browser back on the desktop after an update. Of course, some updates it pushes out are welcome, such as for security. However, now it seems the company is taking this a bit further and is forcing driver updates for Nvidia and AMD graphics cards, even if you have this feature disabled via Group Policy Editor.
