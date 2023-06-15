Windows 10 and 11 Are Ignoring Update Settings and Installing GPU Drivers

K

kac77

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 13, 2008
Messages
3,061
Windows 10 and 11 Are Ignoring Update Settings and Installing GPU Drivers
By Josh Norem June 14, 2023

Windows 11 has a reputation for forcing certain things on users, such as putting the deleted icon for its Edge browser back on the desktop after an update. Of course, some updates it pushes out are welcome, such as for security. However, now it seems the company is taking this a bit further and is forcing driver updates for Nvidia and AMD graphics cards, even if you have this feature disabled via Group Policy Editor.
 
I have had problems with it still wanting to update drivers even though I have it disabled. A real PITA as often the AMD graphics drivers on Windows Update are out of date and it installs them over the newer drivers anyway.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top