Windows 10, Admin Acct or User Acct in 2020?

Historically it was advised that we use Windows computers under a User account rather than Admin. This was for added security vs malware. However, in 2020 it is fair to say that Windows is more secure than before. And the built-in Windows Defender has improved over time. I have posted this question on computer message boards in the past couple of years and the answers were mixed. Please give your opinion.



The downside I have seen to have User and Admin accounts is that installs sometimes don't work right. Just today I did a Realtek network adapter update under the User account. Afterwards, when logging into the Admin it gave error messages and the device manager showed the old device driver. I have had lots of other problems over the years with User accounts.



My takeaway is that if you do decide to have 2 accounts, do NOT install programs, driver updates, or OS updates under the User account. It can cause lots of problems later. Install all of these under the Admin account. Or, just keep it simple with one Admin account.



Assumption here is just one user on the computer. I am NOT talking about a situation where you share a computer with, say, other family members. Certainly multiple accounts in that case. And User accounts if they are not tech savvy.