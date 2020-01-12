windows 10 admin account help

so i have a dell g5 laptop. my main user account is set to be administrator. it will not run the dell power manager or dell update software. but if i create an additional account that is also set to admin the software works. on the main account that the software wont load i have uninstalled and reinstalled and still nothing. i just get the splash screen but nothing loads. i prefer to try to find out what might be causing this than to reconfigure a whole new admin login. i looked in the user groups and i dont see anything out of the ordinary. is there any other permission or policy locations ?? TIA