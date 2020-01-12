windows 10 admin account help

Discussion in 'Operating Systems' started by antok86, Jan 12, 2020 at 5:21 PM.

  1. Jan 12, 2020 at 5:21 PM #1
    antok86

    antok86 [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    8,095
    Joined:
    Feb 26, 2006
    so i have a dell g5 laptop. my main user account is set to be administrator. it will not run the dell power manager or dell update software. but if i create an additional account that is also set to admin the software works. on the main account that the software wont load i have uninstalled and reinstalled and still nothing. i just get the splash screen but nothing loads. i prefer to try to find out what might be causing this than to reconfigure a whole new admin login.
    i looked in the user groups and i dont see anything out of the ordinary. is there any other permission or policy locations ??

    TIA
     
    antok86, Jan 12, 2020 at 5:21 PM
    antok86, Jan 12, 2020 at 5:21 PM
    #1
  2. Jan 12, 2020 at 5:51 PM #2
    ManofGod

    ManofGod [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    11,314
    Joined:
    Oct 4, 2007
    Sounds like you have user profile corruption. I would just move everything over to the new account, delete the old account and enjoy.
     
    ManofGod, Jan 12, 2020 at 5:51 PM
    ManofGod, Jan 12, 2020 at 5:51 PM
    #2
  3. Jan 12, 2020 at 5:55 PM #3
    antok86

    antok86 [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    8,095
    Joined:
    Feb 26, 2006
    ahh.yea thats my last resort...i just dont wanna reconfigure a new account...lol
     
    antok86, Jan 12, 2020 at 5:55 PM
    antok86, Jan 12, 2020 at 5:55 PM
    #3