Terrible title I know, long story short my current windows10 key that I am using I don't want it just linked to this PC For instance I'm moving most of my hardware to a new motherboard next week. I won't be using this rig anymore but I want to still use my copy of windows. I could have sworn I remember reading about linking to a micosoft email account or something? I'm not having much searching this topic as you can tell not sure how to word the question.