Windows 10 21H2 Update (codename: Sun Valley)

Microsoft has announced that an event showcasing "what's next for Windows" will take place on June 24thMicrosoft CEO Satya Nadella called it "one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade" at Microsoft's recent build conference...expectations are definitely high as the Sun Valley update is as close as we'll get to Windows 11 and in a job listing posted in May, Microsoft said it's "on a multi-year journey to revolutionize the Windows UX platform"