Windows 10 2004 - Microsoft removed the defer feature update setting

Starting in Windows 10 2004, users have begun to notice that this setting no longer exists in the Windows Update Advanced options screen, and users can now only pause all updates for up to 35 days.
LinkFor Windows 10 Pro and other enterprise versions, you can still defer feature updates through Group Policies by launching the Group Policy Editor (gpedit) and go to Computer Configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Windows Update > Windows Update for Business > Select when Preview builds and Feature Updates are received or Select when Quality Updates are received.
Wonder how long before they modify GP so you can't change it? Just more beta testing for MS.