WinDAS White Point Balance guide for Sony Trinitron CRTs

There isn't a really "accurate" way to calculate the hours of use of a CRT, but only an estimation based on good testing results.



If you have access to a Sencore CR7000 or a CR70, you can measure the emission of the CRT, and if the emission is high on the "GOOD" range, then you will have a relative newer tube or a "lightly used" tube.



If you perform a WinDAS white point balance adjustment, and the CRT requires luminance adjustment of less than 100 (adjustment scale of zero (0) being brand new tube to 255 being washed out useless tube) ON THE FIRST ADJUSTMENT , then you will have a newer or "lightly used" tube.



Assessing these two testing results, and depending on how high/low and how much luminance adjustment in WinDAS is required, in my practical experience I consider "lightly used" tubes to have 2000 hours (8 hours a day, five times a week for twelve months) of use (if that), or less, depending on the values obtained during the testing.



A rule of thumb: The higher the luminance is (as tested on a Sencore CR7000 or CR70), and a lower luminance adjustment is required on WinDAS, then a newer the tube will be. I consider a "new tube", a CRT that has a high luminance emission rating (highest on the "GOOD" range scale of a CR7000 or CR70), and WinDAS luminance adjustment of 20 and lower...



This is how I estimate the usage and life left on these tubes...



Hope this helps...



Sincerely,



Unkle Vito!