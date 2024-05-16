Winamp's source code to be released publicly on September 24

I haven't used Winamp in like 23 years since I switched my main OS away from Windows to Linux.For a while there I used the linux work-a-like player called XMMS which pretty much did the same thing, but I don't think I've used that in at least like 15 years.After that I used Banshee (a more featured music library player) for a few years until the project was abandoned in 2014.I briefly used Rhythmbox (another music library type open source program) after that.......but to be honest, while I still have Rhythmbox installed (it is the default player in Mint now, and has been for at least a decade) I have drifted more and more towards streaming for my music these days. I very rarely access my local music library anymore.Mostly Spotify, as I tend to believe all that "high res audio" and "lossless" craze is mostly bias that wouldn't pass blinded testing (at least with high quality encodes)...and I have to say, I don't much care for the new Spotify interface. Very real-estate inefficient. I just don't want to run a media player full screen, and on the side screens it gets very cramped. Would love to go back to something like Winamp, from a UI perspective, but having access to almost all music I ever want to listen to with a click is just too damn convenient.