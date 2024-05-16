Winamp's source code to be released publicly on September 24

Delicieuxz
Winamp's source code is going public. Which is great news for me, as it's still the player I use, and it should only become better from this, and continue to be a usable player on all future Windows OSes.
View: https://www.instagram.com/p/C7CJ6D0KZm_/
Big news: the source code for the Winamp application will be available on September 24!
The release of the Winamp player's source code will enable developers from all over the world to actively participate in its evolution and improvement.
While our current focus is on developing new products, we haven't forgotten our long-standing fans. This decision will enable thousands of Windows users to have the player of their dreams, thanks to the experience and creativity of thousands of passionate developers.
This collaboration will impact all of our future Winamp projects, keeping our iconic player at the heart of all we do.
Are you a developer interested in joining the adventure? Click the link in the bio to apply.
