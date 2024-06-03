Win11 HDR is a global setting across all monitors...why?

I have a multi monitor setup. My main monitor is a LG C2 my 2nd monitor is a MSI MAG401QR that cannot do hdr at all and it looks like total shit when enabled. For some reason, when setting Win11 hdr on, on my primary C2 monitor and disabling it on my 2nd, it applies the hdr on across both. Nothing I do at all will allow me to run hdr only on my C2. I used to like keeping hdr on at all times on my C2 but now I have to resort to enabling it via the hotkey because keeping it on now means my 2nd monitor will look like total shit preventing me from using it.



Is there any way I can keep HDR enabled on my C2 and disable it on my MSI? I removed the hdr metadata from the 2nd and freaking win11 was still applying it to it. Not sure what to do here. You guys have a clue?



Thanks!