Win11 Dual Monitor Challenges

I have a dual monitor setup and I'm going a bit batty trying to resolve the symptom I'm seeing.



My "main" monitor is an ultrawide (LG 34GP83A-B) and to its left is my side-monitor (AOC AGON AG271QX). I just installed Windows 11 and trying to adapt.



Here's what I'd LIKE to have:



-LG is seen as Display 1.

-My BIOS appears on it during POST.

-When I "wake up" the PC from blank screens the windows/apps from each monitor should appear on each monitor.



Here's what I was getting at first:



-LG is seen by Windows as Display 1.

-BIOS appears on AOC during POST.

-App/windows appear first on AOC and then quickly swap to LG, but sometimes they "forget" and stay on AOC.



Here's what I get after swapping the two Display Port cables (into my EVGA 3080 Ultra RTX):



-AOC is seen by Windows as Display 1.

-BIOS appears on LG

-App/windows appear first on AOC and then quickly swap to LG. So far, they haven't "forgotten".



What THE HECK is going on??? Is it not possible to set up my system so that the primary (LG) monitor is seen as Display 1 (though this is obviously the least priority), my BIOS shows up in front of me on the LG and Windows awakes with the apps showing on the LG and not needing to snap back?



The only thing I can think of regarding the last thing is that the AOC is perhaps waking up a fraction quicker so everything starts to go there and then the LG kicks in so then Windows "fixes" it?



Any insight would be great. Thanks.