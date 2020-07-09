Win10Pro & Xbox360/One or PS3/4 Controllers w/ ChatPad as KeyBoard & Mouse?

Anybody try and succeed to use a Xbox360/One S or PS3/4 w/ ChatPad as KeyBoard & Mouse Replacement?

Reason I am asking is I have used a lot of the mini KB/Mouse units, and they work, but just don't hold a charge for very long.

This will be used on my HTPC which will see some gaming (thinking something in the Forza series, or a sports game - where a controller would shine), machine is a X570 based board, Ryzen 5 3600, 16GB Ram & a trusty 8GB RX580 (display is 1080p).

ATM I already have an Xbox360 & PS3 controller, so if I stayed w/ current controllers (whichever along w/ correct ChatPad that would work) I know I would need to get an adapter for the Xbox360 controller because it is not BT, where the PS3, PS4 & Xbox One S is BT out of the box and I have a few extra USB BT Dongles, and they are designed to last a decent amount of time compared to the Mini KB/Mouse I have used - mostly Rii brand from Amazon.

Using a full-size KB & Mouse is not feasible for this setup.

I would prefer to go w/ PS4, OboxOne S since they are BT out of the box and setup of ChatPad on the PS3 was DEFINITELY an afterthought.

Please help with a solution to this problem.

Bob