Win10 won't post after going haywire in Sleep mode

Couldn't decide which forum to throw this in, but it is probably mostly operating system related.



My desktop was in Sleep mode while I was at work. I manually clicked for it to enter Sleep mode. I got home and clicked a random key on the keyboard and it displayed something, I wasn't really paying attention, then froze on what I think was the AsRock image, but again I was exhausted not paying attention. I figured it was just a glitch and did a hard reboot. I've had Sleep mode do weird stuff the past few decades and didn't think much of it.



Now I can't get the desktop to load past the little blue windows icon and spinning white dots underneath. Every third or fourth try it goes into Preparing automatic Repair for a bit then I get a black screen. I have tried hammering F8 but it doesn't give me the option to start in safe mode. Fast Boot is not enabled in bios.



No overclocks, drivers are up to date. Went into the bios and have everything at default. Can't think what else to try before I take it up to Microcenter for help.