Win10 update problem on old Laptop

I've got an old Toshiba Qosmio X875 Laptop that's been my rock for about a decade nowOriginally came with Win8, but udated to Win10 Pro about a year agoThing is, it keeps trying to force updates and everytime it does, I get a pop up saying it couldn't complete and it's undoing changesThis can take several minutes, but I've had times where it took almost an hour (annoying AF)Afterwards, the process would try to force another update and so onI've probably had it do this about 80 times with no luck as it just won't update properlyWhats going on?Also, is there a way to disable updates for good?It seems everytime I do an update it gives me some useless feature that only slows down the startup process