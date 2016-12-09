Win10 Pro $10, Windows 7 Professional keys $15, Win8 8.1 Pro $15,

Dec 9, 2016

    holden j caufield

    I have a few Win7 Pro keys (works for win10 pro install). I will send you the key via PM.
    If you are just looking for a clean install of Windows 10 I have some Win 8 and Win8.1 and Win10 Professional keys that will work also $15. Please indicate in the PM which one you need. Thanks

    I've had a few transactions without any problems and you can check my heatware.

    http://www.heatware.com/u/2388


    Windows 10 clean install

    http://www.howtogeek.com/266072/you-can-still-get-windows-10-for-free-with-a-windows-7-8-or-8.1-key/




    WTB

    Apple gift card or a few, large enough quantity that I can use to buy a macbook 12 16gb ram.

    2x or 4x

    4gb ddr3L low voltage 1.35v sodimm laptop ram. I've got a few nucs that need more ram. Thanks
     
    SlowCobra

    I'll take 2. PM me with payment info.
     
    SlowCobra

    Fast response, actual COA codes photoed and sent to you via email.
     
    BigDov

    Upgradeable to Win10, I assume / presume?
     
    6foot4geek

    I'll take 2, pm me paypal info?

    Thanks!
     
    holden j caufield

    Thanks for the easy trnasaction.


    All PMs replied
     
    BigDov

    Replied to your PM, I am definitely in for one
     
    holden j caufield

    All PMs replied if I left any out please remind me. Thanks
     
    auntjemima

    I'll take one, pm me!
     
    BigDov

    Want to drop this here in support:

    Great seller, and extremely quick on the delivery, not to mention just really pleasant and easy to deal with overall. Big thanks!!

    Spent this evening getting Win10 all set up on the SSD in my signature, and couldn't be happier :)
     
    holden j caufield

    Thanks for the kind words, everyone I've dealt with has been superb and I'm glad to find out the Windows 10 fresh install is still an option for people.
     
    SticKx911

    pm sent
     
    dali71

    Very fast response from a great seller. Thanks again!
     
    VballCoach

    I'll take 2
    pm me please.

    edit: paypal sent and received keys immediately.

    I used the link and installed W10 already and pc is up and running. this seller is motivated and trustworthy!
     
    6foot4geek

    Picked up 2 keys from the Holden, he responded super fast and provided the keys immediately. Thanks!
     
    holden j caufield

    Thanks

    All pm replied if I forgot you please let me know.
     
    Celeryman

    I'll take one Holden, PM with payment info please!
     
    Finny76

    Ill take one. Please PM me your payment info.

    Thanks!
     
    doug_7506

    Ill take one as well. PM me payment info.

    Thanks
     
    thekipper

    Hi,
    I'll take one, please PM payment info.

    Catcher in the Rye is prob my fav book.

    Thanks!
     
    DeaconFrost

    For those who are asking, the upgrade to Windows 10 is still working. I just tried on an older laptop this past weekend, and it worked.
     
    holden j caufield

    all pm returned
     
    holden j caufield

    returned all pm
     
    doug_7506

    was able to install a fresh copy of W10 with the key after downloading w10 through the USB tool. Thanks!
     
    Champ

    So can the W7 key be used to upgrade to W10?
     
    Airbrushkid

    Yes
     
    cabech984

    Still have any Windows 10 keys?
     
    Cele-CT

    Still got a key for Windows 10 as well ?
     
    holden j caufield

    Yes I do have some Win10 Pro ones also. I will PM you guys when I get back. Thanks
     
    Marstg

    I will need a win7pro key as well.
     
    wildzcardz

    I am interested for a key also.
     
    holden j caufield

    All PM returned, if I forgot anyone please let me know. I try to be as quick as possible. Thanks
     
    noclevername

    Pm sent
     
    jwimsett

    Pm sent
     
    DooKey

    Bump
     
    holden j caufield

    all PM return
     
    blaze15301

    send me a pm with payment info.

    windows 10 pro
     
    holden j caufield

    PMs returned.

    Looking to buy 8gb DDR3 1.35 Sodimm ram, would like to buy multiple if possible.


    Thanks
     
    holden j caufield

    Bump last few Win7 pro available until maybe next month. Still have a few win10
     
    holden j caufield

    all PM returned I have a win7/10 pro left , 2 Win Home left, 2 8.1

    office 2010 sold
     
