win10 laptop battery report reading ?

I'm one of those idiots that leaves their laptop plugged in all the time, but lately the charge drops out without the plug part of the icon in Win10. Been having this problem for a while, but it eventually comes back if I unplug cord from port on laptop. Lately, I've resorted to cleaning out the port with toothpick and sometimes a little iso and it comes back. I finally generated a battery report today and not sure how to read it; although, in the Battery Capacity History it shows 80,132 mWh full charge capacity for 2.5 years ago and 57,715 now. Logic tells me this means something. Is my battery still good or should I get another one. I'm already on my second power adaptor. If my battery is fine, then it must be the power port, correct? Thank you.