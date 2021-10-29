Win 11 Programs List

ralphie1313
Jan 15, 2019
- 151
Hi anyone know how do u get to your list of installed programs, like windows 10 u clicked on start and all your installed programs comes up , how do u do that in win 11?or were is it?
app=application, as in programs, everything is in there unless you tell it not to during install. same goes for desktop icons.but thats just the apps were are all your programs that u installed (just saying that u did install programs } if u want to run a program u installed were is it ?, not all programs i make a short cut to my desktop...
thanks
so sorry don't know why i did't see all apps, upper right !! and i didn't even start drinking yet its friday !! thanks