Win 11 Programs List

Hi anyone know how do u get to your list of installed programs, like windows 10 u clicked on start and all your installed programs comes up , how do u do that in win 11?or were is it?
 
1635522816112.png
 
but thats just the apps were are all your programs that u installed (just saying that u did install programs } if u want to run a program u installed were is it ?, not all programs i make a short cut to my desktop...

thanks
 
app=application, as in programs, everything is in there unless you tell it not to during install. same goes for desktop icons.
 
