win 10 & sanboxie a thing? returning pc builder enthusiast

supershr3dder
n00b
- Joined
- Dec 30, 2020
- Messages
- 22
way back when i figured out the best security for my use in windows 7 was sandboxie.
can this still be utilized to solidify a more defensive approach without running unnecessary virus protection cpu wasting software? i noticed it went open source also.
https://www.sandboxie.com/
can this still be utilized to solidify a more defensive approach without running unnecessary virus protection cpu wasting software? i noticed it went open source also.
https://www.sandboxie.com/