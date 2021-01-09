win 10 & sanboxie a thing? returning pc builder enthusiast

Like I said, most modern laptops are not designed for sustained CPU loads. The thin/light paradigm simply cannot support the type of cooling system needed to do so.



Typical usage by the vast majority of people is very bursty. Load a web page, then stop to read it. Loading up/saving a document. Processing some basic filters on a photo. Etc. This is what manufacturers are targeting for most of their designs.



Probably one of the few functions requiring sustained CPU that general users perform is watching video. On very many laptops, even with proper hardware decode assist, the fans still kick in.