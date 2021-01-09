win 10 & sanboxie a thing? returning pc builder enthusiast

way back when i figured out the best security for my use in windows 7 was sandboxie.

can this still be utilized to solidify a more defensive approach without running unnecessary virus protection cpu wasting software? i noticed it went open source also.

https://www.sandboxie.com/
 
pendragon1 said:
sure but defender works fine, dont need bloated a/v anymore.
Sandboxie isn’t even remotely an antivirus, nor is it bloated. It’s an incredibly light virtual sandbox to run apps or installations in, and when you’re done, you close the sandbox, and nothing you were doing in the sandbox affects the computer.



I still use Sandboxie. It’s great. It’s also free. But no, Sandboxie doesn’t in any way replace an anti-virus. Being smart goes a long way to preventing issues, but an anti-virus should always be on your computer. I’d recommend Bitdefender. They have a free version of their app.
 
yeah, i know, didnt say it was. i was answering both his question and replying to his comment about bloated a/v. i dont see a need to run a sandbox, unless for a specific reason but thats his call, hence the "sure". defender is built in and is a good a/v, so "no need for bloated a/v". got it?
 
Best way to use Windows is to virtualize it on a safer OS. Then you can snapshot it and return to a clean image when it gets owned. :)
 
Shoganai said:
Sandboxie isn’t even remotely an antivirus, nor is it bloated. It’s an incredibly light virtual sandbox to run apps or installations in, and when you’re done, you close the sandbox, and nothing you were doing in the sandbox affects the computer.



I still use Sandboxie. It’s great. It’s also free. But no, Sandboxie doesn’t in any way replace an anti-virus. Being smart goes a long way to preventing issues, but an anti-virus should always be on your computer. I’d recommend Bitdefender. They have a free version of their app.
yes correct it does not replace a virus scanner. i just like to live life on the edge plugging into the internet with no condom just plastic wrap ala cheap dlink router. :D

plus i dont see the point in wasting the life of my hardware with unneccesary virus scans.
 
supershr3dder said:
yes correct it does not replace a virus scanner. i just like to live life on the edge plugging into the internet with no condom just plastic wrap ala cheap dlink router. :D

plus i dont see the point in wasting the life of my hardware with unneccesary virus scans.
Any Windows installation should be considered as a 'throaway' install as it's most likely going to be infected sooner than later if you use it online. Sandboxes can be defeated and if you use the most targeted OS in the world (Windows, duh) then you'll run into some pretty nasty attacks inevitably.
 
B00nie said:
Why do you care about cpu usage? Are you running a prehistoric computer?
having a virus scan run over and over, checking weekly, is just wasting cpu cycles over the lifespan of a processor. if i can maintain my searches in a sandbox everytime or when i utilize internet applications, where will i have an opening to being penetrated? virus scanners are but a pretty bloatware cpu destroying waste. but these are my opinions, i choose my way over lame incomplete virus scanners. they are also not fool proof, and have to be maintained.
 
Last edited:
supershr3dder said:
having a virus scan run over and over, checking weekly, is just wasting cpu cycles over the lifespan of a processor. if i can maintain my searches in a sandbox everytime or when i utilize internet applications, where will i have an opening to being penetrated? virus scanners are but a pretty bloatware cpu destroying waste. but these are my opinions, i choose my way over lame incomplete virus scanners. they are also not fool proof, and have to be maintained.
There are multiple vulnerabilities around that enable breaking out of sandboxes. If you use Windows, you will never be safe on Internet. Even with the best antivirus ever. Antivirus makers are always a step behind the attackers and Windows is the number one attacked platform on the planet. It just makes zero sense to use it for anything confidential or online.
 
B00nie said:
There are multiple vulnerabilities around that enable breaking out of sandboxes. If you use Windows, you will never be safe on Internet. Even with the best antivirus ever. Antivirus makers are always a step behind the attackers and Windows is the number one attacked platform on the planet. It just makes zero sense to use it for anything confidential or online.
any good videos or resources about breaking out of a sandbox? didnt know that was possible since last i left the pc scene.
 
B00nie said:
That kind of a system would be horribly wrong designed and ready for trash.
Like I said, most modern laptops are not designed for sustained CPU loads. The thin/light paradigm simply cannot support the type of cooling system needed to do so.

Typical usage by the vast majority of people is very bursty. Load a web page, then stop to read it. Loading up/saving a document. Processing some basic filters on a photo. Etc. This is what manufacturers are targeting for most of their designs.

Probably one of the few functions requiring sustained CPU that general users perform is watching video. On very many laptops, even with proper hardware decode assist, the fans still kick in.
 
BlueLineSwinger said:
Like I said, most modern laptops are not designed for sustained CPU loads. The thin/light paradigm simply cannot support the type of cooling system needed to do so.

Typical usage by the vast majority of people is very bursty. Load a web page, then stop to read it. Loading up/saving a document. Processing some basic filters on a photo. Etc. This is what manufacturers are targeting for most of their designs.

Probably one of the few functions requiring sustained CPU that general users perform is watching video. On very many laptops, even with proper hardware decode assist, the fans still kick in.
I'm sorry but I'm not buying it. No sandbox is going to push the CPU to any meaningful levels unless the CPU is some weak POS. If the laptop can't handle normal use, trash it.
 
