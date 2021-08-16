WIN 10, Rename PC on a domain

SO I imaged a PC that is named 1724. So when I take that image and run it on the new PC, I want to rename that PC to 1418. But it comes up and says cannot rename PC.



So I logged in as a local admin to the PC, (not currently on the network), and pulled it from the Domain. Rebooted and logged back in as a local admin. Then went to change the name, and the admin popup comes up asking if I want to proceed. But the yes button is completely gone. Only the "no" is an option.



Any insight on this situation?