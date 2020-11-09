Win 10 locked out user after installing visual studio

This just happened today. I upgraded a win7 installation to the latest Win10, everything seemed fine. Then the user said they needed visual studio, so started installing that with the online installer. After a while it requested a restart, and after that it was no longer possible to log in to windows.

The login screen comes up but entering any known username or password results in nothing. It does not go forward from the login screen. It doesn't even say wrong password, it simply does nothing by pressing enter or clicking the -> The whole login screen seems broken as not even the power button in the bottom right works, clicking on it just says "no power options available"



Forced the machine to boot in safe mode by resetting during boot (F W10 for not allowing to enter safe mode on demand). Tried adding a new user but that failed, as it keeps saying there is a policy that prevents users with no passwords to be created. So I couldn't even create a new local user using command line. Apparently there is now a bunch of group policies enforced that requires users to have at least 7 character passwords among other things. i didn't create these, and they are locked in the group policy editor with a small padlock icon thus impossible to disable. Despite starting gpedit with administrator privileges.



It allowed to change the existing users password but it still won't log in in normal mode even with the new password.



Finally I tried to use system restore to revert to the state before installing visual studio. This broke everything. Now it no longer boots into either normal or safe mode. It just bluescreens on boot with the message: "critical process has died" I'm not making it up that's the message, with no error code.